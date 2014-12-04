FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seah to buy POSCO Specialty Steel for $986 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Seah to buy POSCO Specialty Steel for $986 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it and other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel plan to sell all of their stakes to SeAH Besteel for 1.1 trillion Korean won (986.46 million US dollar).

POSCO agreed to sell all of its 72 percent stake in POSCO Specialty Steel as part of the steelmaker’s efforts to bolster its balance sheet. Other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel will also offload the remaining 28 percent stake, POSCO said. (1 US dollar = 1,115.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.