POSCO shares jump 3 pct after it says considers restructuring

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Shares of POSCO rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the South Korean steelmaker said it was considering a restructure to improve its financial health.

Media reports said earlier that POSCO was considering selling a stake in its trading and resources arm Daewoo International, which it had bought in 2010, for 3.37 trillion Korean won ($3.26 billion).

The reports sent shares of Daewoo International plunging more than 7 percent to their lowest levels in 8 months. ($1 = 1035.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; E$diting by Paul Tait)