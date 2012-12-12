Posco not interested in Italian ThyssenKrupp plant

SEOUL/LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Steelmaker POSCO has denied it is interested in buying the ThyssenKrupp stainless steel plant in Terni, Italy, rejecting market speculation that the South Korean producer could buy the plant to increase its presence in Europe.

“POSCO is not interested in the ThyssenKrupp Terni planty,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

She declined to comment on whether POSCO had taken a look at buying the plant or was never interested.

Finnish group Outokumpu has committed to selling the Acciai Speciali Terni plant to gain regulatory approval for buying ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit. (Reporting by Jung Yoon Lee and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)