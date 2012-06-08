FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POSCO exec says steel market recovery unlikely this year
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

POSCO exec says steel market recovery unlikely this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Demand in the global steel market is unlikely to recover at least until the end of this year even after China’s interest rate cut, a senior executive at South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday.

“We’re not so optimistic about global economy even after China’s rate cut, which is unlikely to provide a big support.... It’s difficult to expect the steel market to recover this year,” Hwang Eun-yeon, chief marketing officer of POSCO, the world’s No.4 steelmaker, told reporters on the sideline of an industry gathering. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.