S.Korea's Posco E&C wins $700 million order in Iraq
#Industrials
August 8, 2012 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea's Posco E&C wins $700 million order in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO Engineering & Construction said on Wednesday it had won a $700 million order to build a power generation plant and a transformer in Iraq.

A POSCO E&C spokesman confirmed media reports that Iraq’s Kurdistan regional government had signed contracts with the builder.

The spokesman said construction of the power generation plant was expected to take 36 months and the transformer facilities was expected to take 28 months. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)

