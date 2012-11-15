FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US futures regulators appeal position limits decision
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 15, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

US futures regulators appeal position limits decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. futures regulators on Thursday formally appealed a judge’s September ruling against a new rule that would place limits on the number of contracts a commodities speculator can hold.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The appeal had been widely expected after three people on the five-member panel signaled support for the idea.

Two trade groups challenged the rule, saying regulators have failed to show it was necessary or would reduce excessive speculation in commodities markets.

On Sept. 28, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins sent the rule back to the CFTC for further consideration, saying that the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not give the commission a “clear and unambiguous mandate” to set position limits without showing they were necessary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.