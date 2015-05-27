FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Post Holdings says 35 pct of egg supply now affected by bird flu
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Post Holdings says 35 pct of egg supply now affected by bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc said a third company-owned chicken flock in Nebraska had tested positive for avian flu, bringing total affected egg supply to about 35 percent of commitments.

The company, best known for its breakfast cereals including Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, said the financial impact from the latest outbreak was still being assessed.

Post’s shares were down 2.8 percent at $42.76 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Post said earlier this month that its Michael Foods egg business would be unable to fulfil supply agreements, after two of its flocks were detected with avian flu, affecting about 25 percent of its egg supply commitments. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.