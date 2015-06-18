FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Post Holdings lowers estimate of avian flu's hit to egg supply
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Post Holdings lowers estimate of avian flu's hit to egg supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Food company Post Holdings Inc said a company-owned chicken flock in Nebraska, which tested positive for avian flu last month, was released from quarantine as several rounds of subsequent tests “did not confirm the presumptive positive”.

The company said the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the flock on Thursday, a move that lowered its total affected egg supply to about 25 percent of commitments.

Post Holdings had said on May 27 that 35 percent of commitments were affected after reporting that the flock had tested positive for avian flu.

The company, best known for its breakfast cereals including Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, said on Thursday it continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be hurt by about $20 million due to the impact of the avian flu outbreak. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.