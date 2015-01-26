FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Post Office plans to become major financial services provider
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

UK Post Office plans to become major financial services provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Post Office said it would bring all its financial services under one brand as part of plans to become one of the UK’s biggest financial services providers by 2020, laying down a challenge to the country’s banks.

The Post Office, which began offering personal bank accounts in 2013, said it would launch a new ‘Post Office Money’ brand which customers can access in its 11,500 outlets nationwide or via the internet.

The Post Office, which already has 3 million customers for its banking and insurance businesses, is looking to take advantage of Britain’s biggest banks closing branches.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.