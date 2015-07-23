FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Postal Savings Bank plans to quicken pre-IPO investment
July 23, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

China's Postal Savings Bank plans to quicken pre-IPO investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK plans to accelerate the speed at which it is raising money from investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), Xu Xueming, the vice governor of the lender, said at a press conference on Thursday.

In February, domestic media reported that the bank is planning a $25 billion IPO, without specifying a timeline or on which bourse the lender plans to list.

Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Adam Jourdan

