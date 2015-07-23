UPDATE 2-China's Postal Savings Bank quickens pre-IPO stake sale

* China’s PSBC quickens pre-IPO fund raising

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) IPO-PSBC.HK, the country’s six biggest commercial lender by assets, is accelerating fundraising from strategic investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), the bank’s Vice Governor Xu Xueming told reporters on Thursday.

Domestic media said in February the state-owned bank was planning a $25 billion IPO next year, matching the size of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s debut on the New York stock exchange in 2014 -- the largest global listing.

Xu, speaking at a conference hosted by the China Banking Regulatory Commission in Beijing, said PSBC has been following “three-step” roadmap guidance from the Chinese authorities.

The bank was restructured into a joint stock institution in early 2012 as the first step, he said, adding that after introducing strategic investors, the bank will go public.

“Presently, we are following the State Council, (bank) regulator and the finance ministry’s instructions to quicken the introduction of strategic investors,” Xu said. He did not specify the size, time or location of the bank’s IPO.

UBS, Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and French bank BNP Paribas are among half a dozen preliminary bidders looking to buy up to a 10 percent stake in PSBC for at least $3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in April.

PSBC, wholly owned by China Post Group Corp, the state-owned postal service, has 488 million individual clients at the end of June, Xu said, bigger than the combined populations of the United States and Russia.

The bank currently holds 6.5 trillion yuan ($1.05 trillion) worth of assets, he added.

As the China authorities keep urging commercial banks to increase lending to the credit-hungry rural sector and small businesses at lower interest rates, PSBC had 695.8 billion yuan lending to agricultural business as of the end of June, up 41 percent from a year prior.

It had 623.7 billion yuan of loans to small businesses at end-June, figures from the bank show.

The lender’s new loans made in June had an average interest rate of 5.83 percent, 113 basis points lower from a year earlier, Xu said. PSBC’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.76 percent at end-June, only half the average level of Chinese banks, he added. ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Keith Weir)