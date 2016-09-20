FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Postal Savings Bank plans to price Hong Kong IPO at lower end of range-IFR
September 20, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Postal Savings Bank plans to price Hong Kong IPO at lower end of range-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is planning to price its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the lower end of a marketing range, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Postal Savings Bank, the country's biggest lender by branch network, is planning to price the IPO in HK$4.76-$4.86 per share range, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The Chinese lender had launched the offer last week offering 12.1 billion shares in a range of HK$4.68-$5.18.

It is seeking to raise up to HK$63 billion ($8.1 billion), which would make it the world's biggest IPO this year.

PSBC was not available for an immediate comment. ($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Kim Coghill)

