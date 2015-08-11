FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Postbank burnishes businesses to prepare for flotation-paper
August 11, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Postbank burnishes businesses to prepare for flotation-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Postbank, the retail bank chain that Deutsche Bank plans to divest, is working hard to ready itself for its expected initial public offering (IPO), Postbank’s chief executive told a German newspaper.

“We want to accelerate the expansion of our lending business,” Frank Strauss told financial daily Handelsblatt in an interview released ahead of publication on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to achieve an increasingly balanced relationship between customer deposits and loans,” he said.

Deutsche Bank announced plans in April to sell Postbank, preferably by re-listing it on the stock exchange, as part of a broad restructuring plan at Germany’s biggest lender.

Strauss in the interview repeated Deutsche Bank’s pledge to examine any attractive offer as an alternative to a flotation.

In the meantime, Postbank remains focused on squeezing costs in Germany’s over-banked and low-margin retail market, having already cut more 3,000 jobs and closed 200 Postbank and Norisbank branches in the last seven years.

“Of course we will continue to adjust our efficiency as long as that is necessary,” Strauss said. “When it comes to profitability, our goal is to earn our cost of capital as quickly as possible.” (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)

