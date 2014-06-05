FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's post office aims to list in the next 12 month - bookrunner
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's post office aims to list in the next 12 month - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s post office Poste Italiane aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange in the next 12 months, one of the bookrunners in the listing said on Thursday.

The Italian government last month approved plans to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane.

The sale, announced last year, is part of a broad privatisation drive aimed at raising funds to cut Italy’s two trillion euro public debt.

Former Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni previously said the privatisation of Poste Italiane would be completed by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.