Italy's post office aims to list in the next 12 month - bookrunner

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s post office Poste Italiane aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange in the next 12 months, one of the bookrunners in the listing said on Thursday.

The Italian government last month approved plans to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane.

The sale, announced last year, is part of a broad privatisation drive aimed at raising funds to cut Italy’s two trillion euro public debt.

Former Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni previously said the privatisation of Poste Italiane would be completed by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini)