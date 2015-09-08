FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's post office to test IPO appetite next week - sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's post office to test IPO appetite next week - sources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Top executives of Italy’s post office will meet selected institutional investors in New York and London next week ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for late October, two sources said on Tuesday.

The listing of a minority stake of Poste Italiane , owned by the Italian treasury, is part of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s efforts to revive privatisations aimed at cutting Italy’s 2.2 trillion euro public debt.

The treasury wants raise as much as 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) from the sale of up to 40 percent of Poste, in what is likely to be the biggest share sale on the Milan bourse this year.

“Poste’s Chief Executive (Francesco Caio) and CFO (Luigi) Ferraris will be in New York on Monday and in London on Tuesday to meet investors,” one source with knowledge of the two executives’ agenda said.

Some representatives of the 10 banks coordinating the share sale will also take part in the meetings, a second source said.

“With these meetings, Poste will enter into an early marketing phase where banks start to collect commitments from large institutional investors,” the second source said, adding that the volatility caused by turmoil on the Chinese stock market had not changed the company’s plan to go public.

Poste’s CEO said on Saturday the IPO would take place as planned in October despite recent market turbulence.

The Italian post office, founded in 1862, has grown into a conglomerate that last year derived 85 percent of its 28.5 billion euro revenue from insurance and financial services.

Its clients are mainly Italian savers.

Banca Imi, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as book-runners.

Lazard and law firm Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners are advising the treasury on the share sale, while Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance are the company’s advisers. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.