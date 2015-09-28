FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poste Italiane IPO coordinator IMI values group at up to 11.4 bln euros
September 28, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Poste Italiane IPO coordinator IMI values group at up to 11.4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s postal service is valued at between 8.95 billion euros and 11.42 billion euros by analysts at Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of Poste Italiane’s upcoming initial public offering, a study showed on Monday.

Analysts at Banca IMI said they had included in their sum-of-the-parts valuation the benefits of the restructuring of Poste’s Mail&Parcels division.

Italy’s government is set to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane next month by listing its shares on the Milan market.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Crispian Balmer

