Poste Italiane IPO coordinator IMI values group at up to 11.4 bln euros

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s postal service is valued at between 8.95 billion euros and 11.42 billion euros by analysts at Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of Poste Italiane’s upcoming initial public offering, a study showed on Monday.

Analysts at Banca IMI said they had included in their sum-of-the-parts valuation the benefits of the restructuring of Poste’s Mail&Parcels division.

Italy’s government is set to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane next month by listing its shares on the Milan market.