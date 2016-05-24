Italy Treasury to transfer 35 pct stake in Poste to CDP- sources

MILAN/ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy plans to transfer 35 percent of Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, strengthening ties between the two groups ahead of a possible new Poste share sale on the market, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

In exchange for the 35 percent stake, which is worth 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) at current market prices, the treasury - which owns 65 percent of the post office - is expected to receive shares in CDP, two of the sources said.

Synergies expected from the deal should make it easier for the treasury to sell a remaining 30 percent stake in Poste Italiane on the market as part of the government’s efforts to dispose of state-owned assets to cut public debt.

Last October Rome floated a 30 percent holding in Poste Italiane at 6.75 euros per share. This year the stock has mostly traded below that level amid a general sell-off in Italian shares, particularly bank stocks.

The treasury and CDP were not immediately available for comment. Asked about the deal, Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio told a shareholder meeting on Tuesday it was up to the treasury to decide on the matter. ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei, additional reporting by Alberto Sisto)