Italy plans share sale of Poste after transferring stake to CDP

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday it planned to sell a 30 percent stake of Poste Italiane on the market after first handing over 35 percent of the post office to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

The two-step process will result in the Treasury completely selling out of the national post office, which was part of the public administration for decades and was partly privatised last October.

In the first step, the Treasury, which currently owns 65 percent of Poste Italiane, will transfer a 35 percent stake worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to CDP as a way to boost the state lender’s capital.

Rome will then put the remaining 30 percent of Poste Italiane on the market, the Treasury said in a statement, confirming what sources said on Wednesday.

