Poste Italiane looking at UniCredit asset manager Pioneer - source

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian post office Poste Italiane , which derives the bulk of its revenue from the financial services, is looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer Pioneer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

UniCredit is considering the sale of Pioneer and has sent documents about the company to prospective buyers, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Poste Italiane was interested in the asset.

Pioneer is an interesting asset and Poste will look at its books, a source close to the matter said.

The source added a plan to sell a second tranche of Poste Italiane's share was likely to be postponed to next year.

Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)