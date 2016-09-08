FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poste Italiane looking at UniCredit asset manager Pioneer - source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

Poste Italiane looking at UniCredit asset manager Pioneer - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian post office Poste Italiane , which derives the bulk of its revenue from the financial services, is looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer Pioneer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

UniCredit is considering the sale of Pioneer and has sent documents about the company to prospective buyers, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Poste Italiane was interested in the asset.

Pioneer is an interesting asset and Poste will look at its books, a source close to the matter said.

The source added a plan to sell a second tranche of Poste Italiane's share was likely to be postponed to next year.

Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.