7 months ago
Poste Italiane to pay up to 50 mln euros to reimburse clients
January 24, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 7 months ago

Poste Italiane to pay up to 50 mln euros to reimburse clients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane could spend up to 50 million euros ($54 million) to reimburse customers who bought into a property fund that has since lost most of its value, the head of the banking division of the Italian post office said on Tuesday.

"The cost will be maximum 50 million euros, depending from take-up of the reimbursement proposal," the head of the BancoPosta division Marco Siracusano told Reuters on the margins of a public hearing on the losses suffered by the fund.

Poste said last week it had decided to reimburse investors who bought a real estate fund called Invest Real Security (IRS) which was worth less than half its initial value when it expired at the end of last year.

Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio told the hearing that the group had not yet decided what to do in relation to other three property funds which have been sold to small investors through Poste's network and which have also lost part of their value but are yet to come to maturity. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

