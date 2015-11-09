FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poste Italiane says 9-mth net profit nearly doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Poste Italiane says 9-mth net profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane said on Monday its net profit rose 87 percent in the first nine months, boosted by higher revenues from its insurance division.

Italy’s post office, partly privatised last month in Italy’s biggest state-asset sale since 2005, reported a net profit of 622 million euros ($670 million).

Poste has promised to pay new shareholders at least 80 percent of its net income in dividends this year and next.

The group, whose business also includes financial and insurance services, recorded a 6 percent rise in total revenues, while sales at its postal division fell 6.5 percent.

“Based on current operating performance, we see a sharp improvement in 2015 compared with 2014,” Poste’s CEO Francesco Caio said, adding however the group would likely record lower capital gains on its bond holding in the last quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.