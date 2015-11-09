Poste Italiane says 9-mth net profit nearly doubles

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane said on Monday its net profit rose 87 percent in the first nine months, boosted by higher revenues from its insurance division.

Italy’s post office, partly privatised last month in Italy’s biggest state-asset sale since 2005, reported a net profit of 622 million euros ($670 million).

Poste has promised to pay new shareholders at least 80 percent of its net income in dividends this year and next.

The group, whose business also includes financial and insurance services, recorded a 6 percent rise in total revenues, while sales at its postal division fell 6.5 percent.

“Based on current operating performance, we see a sharp improvement in 2015 compared with 2014,” Poste’s CEO Francesco Caio said, adding however the group would likely record lower capital gains on its bond holding in the last quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)