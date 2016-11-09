FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Poste Italiane 9-mth operating profit rises on insurance growth
November 9, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

Poste Italiane 9-mth operating profit rises on insurance growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane said on Wednesday its operating profit rose 29 percent in the first nine months thanks to continued growth at its insurance division.

Italy's post office, which is 65 percent state controlled, reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.196 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the period, slightly above an analyst consensus of 1.146 billion euros provided by the group.

The 154-year-old group, which has turned into a conglomerate that offers banking and insurance services on top of traditional mail and parcel delivery, said its revenue rose nearly 8 percent year-on-year to 25.7 billion euros. Analysts forecast a turnover of 25.68 billion euros in the period.

The group aims to grow both organically and through alliances and acquisitions, Poste CEO Francesco Caio said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9142 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini

