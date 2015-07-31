FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy post office inks partnership with asset manager Anima
July 31, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Italy post office inks partnership with asset manager Anima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s soon-to-be-privatised Poste Italiane has signed a partnership with asset manager Anima Holding to develop new financial products to be offered at post offices across the country.

Poste Italiane, which plans to offer around 40 percent of its shares in an initial public offering in October, bought a stake of 10.3 percent in Anima in April.

The group wants to expand its profit-making asset manager business while reducing the costly mail delivery business.

The IPO of Poste Italiane is the key plank of renewed privatisation efforts by the Italian government, which owns 100 percent of the group. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

