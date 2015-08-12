FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy post office to set 5 pct cap on investors - source
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Italy post office to set 5 pct cap on investors - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Italian post office, gearing up for a 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) initial public offering (IPO) later this year, will set a 5 percent limit on shareholdings by any single investor, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.

“The cap is going in the company bylaws,” the source said.

Italy is planning to sell up to 40 percent of Poste Italiane in a move to raise cash for stretched state coffers and help it make good on pledges to cut taxes.

The IPO, which will be launched mid-October, envisages a share sale to both retail and institutional investors.

The post office today makes around 85 percent of its revenues from insurance and financial services.

Earlier this month, there was media speculation the government might set a 5 percent cap, rather than the 3-5 percent previously expected.

Asked about this, Poste Italiane chairwoman Luisa Todini told a newspaper she thought the Treasury was looking to attract big investors and not overly fragment the shareholder base.

The Treasury did not comment.

The listing of Poste Italiane, initially planned for last year but pulled due to adverse market conditions, is set to be one of Europe’s biggest IPOs this year.

$1 = 0.8937 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.