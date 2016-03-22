FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poste Italiane to pay 0.34 euros per share dividend after IPO
March 22, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Poste Italiane to pay 0.34 euros per share dividend after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane said it would pay a dividend of 0.34 euros per share on its 2015 results, making good on a promise to reward shareholders after its partial privatisation.

The post office pledged to pay at least 80 percent of its net profit in dividends on 2015 and 2016 results after it listed 35 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse in October.

It said on Tuesday net profit rose to 552 million euros ($618.85 million) last year thanks to an increase in revenues from its insurance unit.

The insurance division’s economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of its financial strength, was 405 percent. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

