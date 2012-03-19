Posten Norge, Post Nord deny eyeing Nordic merger

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s post office Posten Norge and Swedish-Danish Post Nord both denied on Monday a newspaper report that the two state-owned companies were in talks with the aim of forging a pan-Scandinavian postal company.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri, citing several unidentified sources, said in its Monday edition that Posten Norge and Post Nord had held meetings to strengthen ties in recent months ahead of a possible merger.

Posten Norge said the report was “groundless speculation” and said it was making an exception to its normal policy of not commenting on rumours.

“No such talks are currently taking place, nor have there been any talks between Posten Norge and Post Nord,” Posten Norge Chief Executive Dag Mejdell said in a statement.

A Post Nord spokesman said his company, formed through the merger of the Swedish and Danish post offices in 2009, also denied there had been any merger talks with Posten Norge and said contacts within the sector were a matter of routine.

Dagens Industri reported the two companies would merge to cut costs in a market experiencing intense pressure on revenues due to competition from email and other communication over the Internet.

A condition for a deal would be Posten Norge selling or shutting its postal operations in Sweden, operating under the name Bring Citymail, the newspaper said. (Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Erica Billingham)