FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Post Holdings adds $250 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Post Holdings adds $250 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc, guaranteed by
the company's subsidiary, Post Foods LLC, on Monday added $250
million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 
    Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: POST HOLDINGS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 106      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.334 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 507 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.