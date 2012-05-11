FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Postie Plus sale of Babycity approved; group sales fall
May 11, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Postie Plus sale of Babycity approved; group sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand clothing retailer Postie Plus Ltd said shareholders had approved the sale of its Baby City operations, but the group was still facing a tough retail environment.

Last month the company said it had reached a deal to sell Baby City to a well known local retail executive, Trevor Douthett and a group of private equity investors, because it was no longer a core business.

Postie Plus said it would sell 11 of the 18 Baby City stores, and net proceeds from the transaction were expected to be around NZ$4 million.

The company said the overall retail environment was “tough” and third quarter sales to the end of April were 5 percent lower than a year ago.

“Expenses are continuing to be well managed to offsetting the current sales downturn and we are confident that momentum will pick up and we will end the fourth quarter strongly,” said chief executive Ron Boskell in a statement.

Shares in Postie Plus last traded flat at NZ$0.24.

Gyles Beckford

