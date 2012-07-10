FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Postmedia reports larger quarterly net loss
July 10, 2012

Postmedia reports larger quarterly net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network, which publishes Canada’s largest chain of newspapers, reported a wider fiscal third-quarter net loss on Tuesday, as its print advertising revenues dropped again.

Postmedia, whose papers include the flagship National Post, as well as the Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun, said its net loss in the quarter ended May 31 widened to C$12.1 million from a year-ago loss of C$2.7 million.

The company was created to buy the newspaper assets of bankrupt Canwest. It is attempting to cut costs by reshaping its titles for the digital age and increasing revenue from its websites, smartphone and tablets apps, and other services.

