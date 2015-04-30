PostNL, LDC end talks on Whistl expansion

AMSTERDAM, April 30 (Reuters) - PostNL, the Netherlands-based postal company, said on Thursday it had ended talks with LDC on expanding PostNL’s “Whistl” subsidiary in Britain to include broader “end-to-end” services.

In late 2013 PostNL announced plans for LDC to fund a major expansion of Whistl’s services to challenge Royal Mail. LDC was to have taken a 40 percent stake in a joint venture encompassing Whistl’s current activities.

PostNL said the unit had 221 million euros (160 million pounds) in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2014.

PostNL spokeswoman Karen Berg said on Thursday Whistl is profitable and the company is now considering plans for the unit, including looking for other investors to pursue an expansion. “All options are open,” she said.

LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group . (1 British pound = 1.3875 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling)