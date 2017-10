AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dutch postal group PostNL , under pressure to improve performance as mail volumes decline, on Monday reported a 9 percent increase in operating income due to lower costs and a rise in international and parcel delivery.

Underlying operating profit (EBIT) rose 9 percent to 97 million euros on revenue up 1.6 percent at 1.04 billion. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)