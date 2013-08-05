PostNL's second-quarter profit at top end of forecasts

AMSTERDAM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dutch mail group PostNL reported a better than expected 15.3 percent fall in its underlying second-quarter operating profit to 72 million euros ($95.6 million) on Monday and said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets.

Revenue slipped 1.4 percent to 1.025 billion euros with mail volumes in the Netherlands declining 11.3 percent, more than expected, because of the weak economy.

Analysts in a poll for Reuters had on average expected an underlying operating profit of 64.3 million euros and revenue of 1.043 billion euros. ($1=0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)