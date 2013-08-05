FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PostNL's second-quarter profit at top end of forecasts
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 5, 2013 / 5:53 AM / in 4 years

PostNL's second-quarter profit at top end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dutch mail group PostNL reported a better than expected 15.3 percent fall in its underlying second-quarter operating profit to 72 million euros ($95.6 million) on Monday and said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets.

Revenue slipped 1.4 percent to 1.025 billion euros with mail volumes in the Netherlands declining 11.3 percent, more than expected, because of the weak economy.

Analysts in a poll for Reuters had on average expected an underlying operating profit of 64.3 million euros and revenue of 1.043 billion euros. ($1=0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.