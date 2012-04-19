FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PostNL says CEO quits, cites differences
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 19, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

PostNL says CEO quits, cites differences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - Dutch postal services company PostNL said on Thursday that Harry Koorstra, its chief executive, has decided to resign with immediate effect.

Herna Verhagen, a member of the board of management responsible for parcels and international, was named the new chief executive.

“Such a decision doesn’t get made overnight. Co-operation with the supervisory board has been very cumbersome of late, amongst others in relation to differences in opinion about how to serve best the various stakeholders’ interests,” Koorstra said in a statement issued by the company.

Koorstra decided to leave without taking any compensation, the company said. (Reporting by Sara Webb, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.