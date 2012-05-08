FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PostNL reverses impairment on TNT stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 6:07 AM / 5 years ago

PostNL reverses impairment on TNT stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch postal group PostNL , under pressure to improve performance as mail volumes decline, said on Tuesday it has reversed its impairment charge on its TNT Express stake following United Parcel Service’s takeover offer.

“As a result of the offer, the share price of TNT Express increased from 5.77 euro as per 30 December 2011 to 9.26 euro per share as per 30 March 2012 resulting in a reversal of the impairment on the stake of 570 million euro” PostNL said in a statement.

In March, TNT Express accepted an offer to be acquired by UPS, the global mail service leader, for 5.2 billion euros.

PostNL on Tuesday reported first-quarter results roughly in line with forecasts, with underlying operating income of 123 million euros, up 2.5 percent from a year ago. Quarterly sales were slight below expectations at 1.061 billion euros, down 4.6 percent.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 121 million euros on quarterly revenue of 1.106 billion euros.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.