REFILE-Dutch PostNL Q4 profit drops on mail decline
February 27, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Dutch PostNL Q4 profit drops on mail decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to repeated and corrected alert)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dutch mail firm PostNL NV on Monday reported fourth-quarter underlying cash operating income of 99 million euro, down 26 percent from a year ago, as its domestic mail service continued to decline.

PostNL is the biggest single investor in freight and delivery firm TNT Express NV, subject of a 9 euros per share approach from United Parcel Service Inc.

TNT on Feb. 17 rejected UPS’s offer, worth a total of 4.9 billion euros, but the two are still in takeover talks and some investors are hoping UPS will sweeten its offer.

PostNL did not comment further on the offer in its statement on Monday but said that the rise in TNT shares in the fourth quarter resulted in a partial reversal of 98 million euros of the previous impairment. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

