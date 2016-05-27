UPDATE 1-Bpost, PostNL shares suspended after postal merger report

(Adds details about both companies)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Toby Sterling

BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, May 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Belgian and Dutch mail operators Bpost and PostNL were suspended on Friday, pending announcements from both companies after reports of a possible merger.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir said on its website, without citing any source, that Bpost wanted to buy Dutch peer PostNL .

It also quoted a Belgian government ministry dealing with state-owned companies denying comments by an opposition Socialist politician that Belgium was about to sell its 51 percent stake in Bpost.

Bpost and PostNL declined to comment.

Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.

Bpost has a market capitalisation of 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion), about three times that of PostNL, according to Thomson Reuters data prior to today's share price rise.

PostNL's shares were up 5.4 percent before their suspension.

Post Danmark and CVC jointly took a 49.99 percent stake in Bpost in 2006, Post Danmark then sold that stake to CVC in 2009. Bpost was first listed on the stock exchange in 2013.

Last year, Bpost reported a 2.3 percent decline in revenue to 2.4 billion euros, but operating profit rose 3 percent to 494 million euros.

PostNL was formed in 2011 when it split from international parcel courier TNT Express, now part of FedEx. Its revenue was flat last year at 3.5 billion euros, with a 7 percent fall in underlying operating profit to 358 million euros. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Brussels, Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Elaine Hardcastle)