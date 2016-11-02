FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Belgium's bpost says still interested in Dutch rival PostNL
November 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

Belgium's bpost says still interested in Dutch rival PostNL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Belgium's bpost said on Wednesday it was considering a friendly bid for its Dutch rival PostNL five months after talks to combine the two groups failed.

The Belgian group said it had continued to evaluate a bid for PostNL since the talks failed, but it had not yet reached a decision on whether or not to bid.

"Accordingly, no decision has been made as to whether to initiate a new approach to PostNL or as to the content of a revised proposal," bpost said in a statement.

PostNL said it had taken note of bpost's statement and said talks were not ongoing at the moment.

PostNL's shares rose more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a newspaper reported bpost was planning to revive its bid.

Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.

The Belgian government has a majority stake in bpost. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)

