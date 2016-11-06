Belgium's bpost makes improved offer for PostNL

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company bpost made an improved bid for Dutch rival PostNL on Sunday, offering to assume its pension liabilities in a deal that it said would strengthen both companies' positions.

The offer, which confirmed media reports last week, would be a mix of shares and cash and would value PostNL at about 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), bpost said in a statement.

The offer, equivalent to 5.65 euros per share, represented a 31.6 percent premium over PostNL's share price at the end of October.

Earlier talks between the two companies foundered in late May, with media reports suggesting concerns over PostNL's pension liabilities had been a key sticking point.

PostNL shareholders would own some 21 percent of the combined company if the transaction took place, bpost said, while the Belgian state's stake would fall from 51 percent to about 40 percent.