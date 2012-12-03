FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PostNL to pay at least 84 mln euros in pension costs
December 3, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

PostNL to pay at least 84 mln euros in pension costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dutch mail group PostNL said on Monday it would have to pay 84 million euros ($109 million) to increase the solvency level of its pension funds after a verdict from a disputes committee.

An additional 49 million euros may also have to be paid if PostNL does not appeal the verdict or if PostNL does appeal and loses it, a PostNL spokesman said.

PostNL will have to pay the 84 million euros irrespective of the outcome of any appeal, he said, adding the company had not yet decided whether it would appeal.

$1 = 0.7689 euros Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter

