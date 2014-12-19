FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch regulator orders PostNL to share distribution network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch consumer market regulator (ACM) has ordered PostNL to allow competitors to use its regional distribution channels for business clients, the watchdog said on Friday.

PostNL, which like many rivals abroad is under pressure from falling mail volumes and squeezed margins, said it would study the ruling. It plans to respond within six weeks.

ACM, in a statement following a review of the Dutch corporate mail market, said PostNL must allow others access to its regional mail network, including distribution points, mail sorting centres and delivery trucks.

“PostNL may not distinguish between mail for its own clients and that of the competition,” it said, because they depend on PostNL’s network. “Only PostNL has a national network that can deliver mail every day across the country,” it said.

ACM said the measure will give business clients, which make up 95 percent of the mail market, greater choice and cheaper prices. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
