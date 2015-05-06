UPDATE 2-Dutch PostNL reviews European operations, shares fall

(Adds detail, analyst comment, updates share price)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, May 6 (Reuters) - Dutch PostNL is reviewing its operations in Germany, Britain and Italy after operating income fell 22 percent to 80 million euros ($89.8 million) in the first three months of the year, missing expectations.

Like most other European mail companies, Dutch PostNL is grappling with a changing sector in which letter volumes are falling while parcel delivery has become increasingly competitive as rivals look to tap higher e-commerce volumes.

Dutch PostNL Chief Executive Herna Verhagen told journalists that “all options are open” as part of a strategic review process, including possible joint ventures.

ABN Amro said the underlying earnings had missed its forecast and PostNL’s own guidance by about 20 percent, but the bank was reassured by PostNL’s maintained outlook for full-year earnings.

“As such, we feel confident in highlighting share price weakness as a buying opportunity on a longer-term horizon,” it said in a trading note.

PostNL shares fell 8.6 percent to 3.90 euros ($4.38) in late morning trading in Amsterdam.

The review came after PostNL said last month that it had ended talks with private equity firm LDC on expanding its “Whistl” subsidiary in Britain.

“We regret that the joint venture in the United Kingdom did not succeed. Among other things, the continuous regulatory uncertainties in the three countries where we operate has led us to launch a strategic review of our activities abroad,” the company said.

Revenue in the first quarter rose 2 percent to 1.058 billion euros, mainly thanks to its international operations, where sales rose 13 percent to 461 million euros.

PostNL said that higher prices and lower costs failed to compensate for a sharp decline in mail volume of more than 13 percent. Parcel services benefited from rising e-commerce, with a sales increase of 7 percent, it said.

The company repeated its forecast of underlying cash operating income of between 280 million euros and 320 million euros in 2015, with mail volume expected to decline by 9-12 percent. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)