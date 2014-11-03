FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PostNL profit up on price hikes, cost cuts
November 3, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

PostNL profit up on price hikes, cost cuts

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dutch mail company PostNL reported increased profit and revenue in the third quarter as price hikes, cost cutting and growth in its parcels business compensated for falling volume in its core Dutch mail business.

PostNL said underlying cash operating income doubled to 34 million euros ($42.5 million) from the year before, on revenue of 988 million euros, up from 969 million euros a year earlier. It stuck to its second-quarter guidance that it would earn full-year profit of between 260 million euros and 290 million euros.

“Our addressed mail volumes in Mail in the Netherlands declined by 11.1 percent. Reduction of our cost level remains necessary to compensate for the ongoing volume decline in Mail in the Netherlands,” said PostNL Chief Executive Hema Verhagen in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.8006 euro) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

