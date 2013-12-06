FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 12:37 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - PostNL NV : * PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds * Announces a tender offer targeting its outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP

2018 bonds * Tender prices for each of the bonds will be determined via a modified d utch

auction * Maximum purchase spread is 45 bps for EUR 2015 bond, 105 bps for EUR 2017

bond and 160 bps for GBP 2018 bond * Offer to purchase portion of outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP 2018

bonds g3 worldwide mail nv * Maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million including accrued

interest * Deutsche Bank ag, London branch, bnp paribas and royal bank of Scotland are

acting as joint dealer managers * Bofa , acting through Merrill Lynch international, is acting a s financial

advisor to PostNL on this transaction. * Final results will be announced on 13 December 2013 and the expected

settlement date is 17 December 2013 * Says the tender offer commenced 6 December 2013 and expires at 5 p.m. (c et),

on 12 December 2013 * Says the maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.