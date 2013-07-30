FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Post Properties sees FY 2013 EPS at $1.32-$1.45
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 10:53 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Post Properties sees FY 2013 EPS at $1.32-$1.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fifth bullet to say 2013 FFO guidance was $2.93-$3.03 per share, not $1.58-$1.61 per share)

July 29 (Reuters) - Post Properties Inc : * Announces second quarter 2013 earnings * Q2 FFO per share $0.87 * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.45 * Expects to commence the sale of one of its older Atlanta apartment communities * Sees FY 2013 FFO per share $2.93 to $3.03 * FY 2013 FFO per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees 2013 core FFO per share $2.47 - $2.55 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.