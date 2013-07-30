CORRECTED-BRIEF-Post Properties sees FY 2013 EPS at $1.32-$1.45

(Corrects fifth bullet to say 2013 FFO guidance was $2.93-$3.03 per share, not $1.58-$1.61 per share)

July 29 (Reuters) - Post Properties Inc : * Announces second quarter 2013 earnings * Q2 FFO per share $0.87 * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.45 * Expects to commence the sale of one of its older Atlanta apartment communities * Sees FY 2013 FFO per share $2.93 to $3.03 * FY 2013 FFO per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees 2013 core FFO per share $2.47 - $2.55 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)