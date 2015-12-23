Case to Watch: Credit union faces hard fight for marijuana banking

A Denver credit union and the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank are set to square off in federal court later this month in a dispute over access to banking services for Colorado’s growing legal marijuana industry.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson is set to hear arguments Dec. 28 in a lawsuit brought by Denver’s Fourth Corner Credit Union seeking access to the U.S. banking payments system so it can serve the state’s pot businesses.

