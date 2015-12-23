FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: Credit union faces hard fight for marijuana banking
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 23, 2015 / 1:14 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Credit union faces hard fight for marijuana banking

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Denver credit union and the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank are set to square off in federal court later this month in a dispute over access to banking services for Colorado’s growing legal marijuana industry.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson is set to hear arguments Dec. 28 in a lawsuit brought by Denver’s Fourth Corner Credit Union seeking access to the U.S. banking payments system so it can serve the state’s pot businesses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RG5ufy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.