Belaruskali closes two of its four potash mines
August 30, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

Belaruskali closes two of its four potash mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali has suspended two of its four potash mine complexes for maintenance, Deputy Chief Executive Anatoly Makhlai told Reuters on Friday.

News of the shutdowns, which would typically last for two weeks, follows the arrest by Belarus of the head of Russian potash giant Uralkali in a dispute over the collapse of its sales alliance with Belaruskali.

Makhlai declined to say what impact the maintenance closures would have on Belaruskali’s production.

