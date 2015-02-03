FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Former adviser to Banco Santander CEO indicted in U.S. for insider trading
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Former adviser to Banco Santander CEO indicted in U.S. for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - * U.S. says cedric cañas maillard, a former bank adviser, has been indicted for

insider trading * Cañas, a former adviser to Banco Santander SA chief executive, is

accused of trading based on information gained through his employment * Cañas was accused of insider trading over the planned acquisition of Potash

Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc by BHP Billiton PLC * U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says cañas’ trades resulted in more

than $917,000 of illegal profit * Cañas, a Spanish citizen, has not been arrested, and has been charged with

two counts of securities fraud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.