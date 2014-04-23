FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canpotex signs $60 million potash deal with Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Canpotex signs $60 million potash deal with Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canpotex Ltd, the offshore potash sales arm of three big North American producers, will supply up to $60 million worth of the crop nutrient to Bangladesh over the coming year, Canadian International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Wednesday.

Canpotex is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, all of which mine potash in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

The deal, announced in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, includes a contract for $40 million worth of potash and an option for Canpotex to supply an additional $20 million worth. Volumes were not disclosed.

Canadian Commercial Corp, the government’s international contracting organization, and the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation negotiated the contract. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.