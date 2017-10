WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 31 (Reuters) - North American potash producers have struck a six-month agreement to supply the crop nutrient to a subsidiary of China’s Sinofert Holdings Ltd at a sharp US$70 per tonne discount from the last contract price.

Canpotex Ltd, the offshore sales agency for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , said it would supply Sinofert Fertilizer Macao Commercial Offshore Ltd with 1 million tonnes of potash for the first half of 2013.