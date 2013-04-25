FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Chemicals says partnerships only one option for growth
April 25, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Israel Chemicals says partnerships only one option for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 25 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) said partnerships with strong players such as Canada’s Potash Corp are a welcome strategic alternative but they are only one option to ensure its continued growth and success.

“In the potash market, ICL is a medium size, low cost producer and by no means dependent on other players in the market,” ICL said in reaction to a statement by Potash that it is abandoning efforts to take over ICL after running into opposition in Israel.

ICL said it is working on a detailed plan to develop its core markets - food, agriculture, materials and energy - “thereby significantly increasing its growth”.

